WATCH: Matt Rhule and players speak after practice #10

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers returned to spring practice on a sun-splashed Tuesday morning in Lincoln. The Huskers worked out for roughly two hours, marking their tenth practice of the spring. Players had been off the previous four days for Easter weekend.

First-year head coach Matt Rhule praised the Huskers’ wide receivers, who are under the direction of 24-year-old assistant coach Garret McGuire. Rhule believes the unit is one of the strongest on the team. Coaches call returning wideout Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda “dependable,” while McGuire describes Marcus Washington as a “competitive sucker.”

Tuesday’s workout included constant instruction from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who worked closely with the quarterbacks. During the portion of practice open to the media, Satterfield was a throwing partner for transfer QB Jeff Sims.

Nebraska’s Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. Rhule said he’d prefer the game be a true split-squad scrimmage. However, Rhule is undecided on the format at this time.

