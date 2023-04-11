Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County

Latest News

Staffing a common theme for the April Board of Education meeting for the North Platte Public...
Staffing a common theme for the April Board of Education meeting for the North Platte Public School Board
Lincoln County Commissioners enter memorandum of agreement for Sutherland Bridge Project
Lincoln County Commissioners enter memorandum of agreement for Sutherland Bridge Project
KNOP Forecast Map 4-10-2023
Warm and sunny to start the workweek
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County