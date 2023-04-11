Multiple residences evacuated after wildfire spotted in southeast Nebraska

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple fire crews were called for assistance Tuesday after another wildfire was spotted moving quickly in southeast Nebraska.

According to a News Channel Nebraska article, multiple crews were called to an area east of highway 8 near Endicott and Rock Creek Station Historical Park for the wildfire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said multiple residences in the area have been forced to evacuate and Fairbury Mayor Spencer Brown said ‘It’s massive’.

Multiple departments are on scene, with some crews staged along Highway 8, News Channel Nebraska said. Strong south winds and terrain are complicating firefighting matters.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Wildfire in Jefferson County
Wildfire in Jefferson County(Beth Hoffman)

