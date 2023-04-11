North Platte defeats Kearney Catholic in penalty shootout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Lady Bulldogs were in action today, taking on the Kearney Catholic Stars. The Stars come into this game with only one loss under their belt at 3-1, and the Lady Bulldogs are looking to get above.500 as they have a 3-3 record.

In the first half, the Stars struck first on a corner kick, giving them the early lead, but with consistent pressure, North Platte quickly responded before the half to tie things up at 1.

In the second half, the Stars will regain the lead midway through the half, but most of the possessions remain with the Bulldogs. With time winding down under 10 minutes, the Bulldogs got the equalizer to tie things up and send it into extra time. In extra time, both teams had a shot on goal, but both periods remained scoreless.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Nathalie Sexon made two back-to-back crucial saves to help give North Platte the victory and improve their record to 4-3.

The Bulldogs will play away tomorrow, April 11, on the road against Hastings.

