North Platte defeats Kearney Catholic in penalty shootout

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Lady Bulldogs were in action today, taking on the Kearney Catholic Stars. The Stars come into this game with only one loss under their belt at 3-1, and the Lady Bulldogs are looking to get above.500 as they have a 3-3 record.

In the first half, the Stars struck first on a corner kick, giving them the early lead, but with consistent pressure, North Platte quickly responded before the half to tie things up at 1.

In the second half, the Stars will regain the lead midway through the half, but most of the possessions remain with the Bulldogs. With time winding down under 10 minutes, the Bulldogs got the equalizer to tie things up and send it into extra time. In extra time, both teams had a shot on goal, but both periods remained scoreless.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Nathalie Sexon made two back-to-back crucial saves to help give North Platte the victory and improve their record to 4-3.

The Bulldogs will play away tomorrow, April 11, on the road against Hastings.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County

Latest News

Derrick Walker is a forward on the Nebraska men's basketball team.
Derrick Walker invited to Portsmouth Invitational
Both the Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams made their season debuts in the...
Huskers make season debut in outdoor rankings
Nebraska volleyball fans were on full display on Monday in Central City ahead of the Huskers...
Husker volleyball spring match tickets sell out within an hour of first sale
Emma Spence Team Introductions Women's Gym vs Master's Classic
Spence chosen to represent Canada at G7 Summit