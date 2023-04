NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a grass fire about four miles south of North Platte on Tuesday.

The fire is currently east of Highway 83.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to knopnews2.com for the latest information.

Red flag warnings continue today. Please stay safe and do not be an observer on the scene. Let us allow the first responders to have room to work. This is south of North Platte.



Thank you Firefighters! pic.twitter.com/hyQO3N4qdz — NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) April 11, 2023

The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles south of North Platte on Tuesday. (KNOP)

The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles south of North Platte on Tuesday. (KNOP)

The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles south of North Platte on Tuesday. (KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.