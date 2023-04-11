Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrated in North Platte

Telecommunications week celebrated in North Platte
Telecommunications week celebrated in North Platte(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is annually observed the second week of April, honoring Public Safety Telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week began in California in 1981. In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a declaration for the week to be commemorated as a time to celebrate and thank telecommunications personnel across the nation.

This week, Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaimed the week as telecommunicators week in the City of North Platte. “In honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our city and citizens safe and urge all citizens to participate in making this week a successful celebration,” Mayor Kelliher said.

The individuals are honored to serve communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Often encountering individuals at their worst in tragic, frightening, and horrific situations. “We deal with people who are waking up to a loved one that is having a medical condition or has passed away, and we’re the first line. We have to have compassion and a lot of times we don’t get any follow-up. We’re haunted by some of these calls, we care about everybody that calls in and we even know some of those that call in,” Kellie Lane, a 14-year veteran of the North Platte 911 Center, said.

Telecommunicators at the City of North Platte not only dispatch Law Enforcement, EMS, and, Fire Crews but also service rural agencies in the region including the Village of Gothenburg.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County

Latest News

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Multiple residences evacuated after wildfire spotted in southeast Nebraska
KNOP Forecast Map 4-10-2023
More warmth, sunshine through mid-week
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles...
NPFD responds to fire south of North Platte
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte