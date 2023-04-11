Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window

Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.(919039361464473 | WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for throwing a couple of kittens out of a moving car window in Georgia.

A driver said she spotted what looked like trash thrown out of a car window on April 4. When she saw that it was actually two tiny kittens helplessly abandoned on the side of the road, she picked them up and took care of them overnight.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the woman took the kittens to Planned PEThood the next morning.

WANF reports the kittens are expected to recover. However, a third kitten was found dead in the same area the following day, most likely due to exposure.

“The original two kittens found are healthy at their foster home. Sadly, the third kitten found passed away shortly after the rescue, most likely due to exposure,” a Planned PEThood Facebook post explained.

Planned PEThood is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for throwing the pair of newborn kittens out of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information has been asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Animal cruelty cases can be reported through PETA.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
FILE - A syringe is prepared at a clinic in Norristown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021. The Environmental...
To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to emit less
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday