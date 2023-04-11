Warm, breezy, dry, with Red Flag conditions for Tuesday; Remaining dry and warm Wednesday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The warm conditions will continue into the day Tuesday with breezy and sunny skies, posing the threat for Red Flag concerns. This trend will continue into the day on Wednesday as well.

With a southerly flow filtering into the area Tuesday, this will usher in breezy winds with speeds around 10 to 20 mph, highs in the mid to upper 80s to near 90, and low relative humidity. This along with the pre-ascendant drought conditions across the area, this will promote the risks for fires across Greater Nebraska into the Nebraska Panhandle with Red Flag Warnings in effect until Tuesday Evening. Persons are encouraged not to burn anything outdoors, dispose of any flammable objects properly and in an event of a fire, call 911 immediately. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with mainly clear conditions and winds will calm down to around 5 to 10 mph.

Red Flag concerns are likely during the day Tuesday
Red Flag concerns are likely during the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, conditions will remain warm and parched with highs in the 80s to near 90 in some locations, and the winds will be slightly lower, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be moving through and this will drop temperatures down into the 70s and 80s on Thursday, into the 50s and 60s on Friday with rain and thunderstorm chances. A rebound in temperatures likely during the weekend with improving skies.

Very warm and sunny conditions continuing during the day Wednesday
Very warm and sunny conditions continuing during the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County

Latest News

Weather Lesson 4-11-2023
Weather Lesson 4-11-2023
Fire weather concerns are going to be in the headlines Tuesday with breezy and warm conditions.
Forecast Video 4-11-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 4-10-2023
Warm and sunny to start the workweek
KNOP hourly
Warm to hot conditions settling in across western Nebraska