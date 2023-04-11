Warm, breezy, dry, with Red Flag conditions for Tuesday; Remaining dry and warm Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The warm conditions will continue into the day Tuesday with breezy and sunny skies, posing the threat for Red Flag concerns. This trend will continue into the day on Wednesday as well.

With a southerly flow filtering into the area Tuesday, this will usher in breezy winds with speeds around 10 to 20 mph, highs in the mid to upper 80s to near 90, and low relative humidity. This along with the pre-ascendant drought conditions across the area, this will promote the risks for fires across Greater Nebraska into the Nebraska Panhandle with Red Flag Warnings in effect until Tuesday Evening. Persons are encouraged not to burn anything outdoors, dispose of any flammable objects properly and in an event of a fire, call 911 immediately. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with mainly clear conditions and winds will calm down to around 5 to 10 mph.

Red Flag concerns are likely during the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, conditions will remain warm and parched with highs in the 80s to near 90 in some locations, and the winds will be slightly lower, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be moving through and this will drop temperatures down into the 70s and 80s on Thursday, into the 50s and 60s on Friday with rain and thunderstorm chances. A rebound in temperatures likely during the weekend with improving skies.

Very warm and sunny conditions continuing during the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.