Mentor Nebraska and Community Connections join forces in North Platte

Angela Hipp with Community Connections
Angela Hipp with Community Connections(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mentor Nebraska and Community Connections joined forces at the State Craft Office Building in North Platte on Wednesday in an attempt to recruit additional state workers to consider becoming a mentor and truly impact adolescents’ lives by providing guidance, support, and positive relationships.

According to Community Connections, mentoring guarantees young people that there is someone who cares about them, assures them they are not alone in dealing with challenges, and helps them know that they matter.

“The State is saying this is important for our youth, important for our communities, important that our state communities get involved and get out there and support our young people. The Governor has a goal of getting 10 percent of state employees to start mentoring,” Angela Hipp, the Director of the Mentoring Program with Community Connections said.

Additional information on Community Connection’s mentor program can be found here and additional information on Mentor Nebraska can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Emergency Management estimates 2,600 acres burned by wildfire in Jefferson County
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 4-10-2023
Hot air exits, rain brings a cooldown later this week
Chuck Whitlock speaks at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
Town Hall Lecture Series hosts fraud expert Chuck Whitlock
Nebraska Senators debate 'Heartbeat Bill' for first time on legislative floor
Floor debate for controversial ‘Heartbeat Bill’ begins
Telecommunications week celebrated in North Platte
Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrated in North Platte