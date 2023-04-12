Mentor Nebraska and Community Connections join forces in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mentor Nebraska and Community Connections joined forces at the State Craft Office Building in North Platte on Wednesday in an attempt to recruit additional state workers to consider becoming a mentor and truly impact adolescents’ lives by providing guidance, support, and positive relationships.

According to Community Connections, mentoring guarantees young people that there is someone who cares about them, assures them they are not alone in dealing with challenges, and helps them know that they matter.

“The State is saying this is important for our youth, important for our communities, important that our state communities get involved and get out there and support our young people. The Governor has a goal of getting 10 percent of state employees to start mentoring,” Angela Hipp, the Director of the Mentoring Program with Community Connections said.

Additional information on Community Connection’s mentor program can be found here and additional information on Mentor Nebraska can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.