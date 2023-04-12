More emergency declarations as wildfires plague Nebraska

A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical Park.(Beth Hoffman (Viewer Submission))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen has granted two more requests for state assistance in counties dealing with out-of-control wildfires, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

NEMA said Tuesday that wildfires has been reported in at least six counties, due to the dry and windy conditions around the state.

“Fire departments in Cherry, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Rock, and Wheeler counties responded to wildfires,” NEMA stated. “Kilgore residents in Cherry County evacuated as a precaution, but that evacuation has been lifted. The Lincoln County fire is in mop-up stages.”

NEMA says that authorities in Cherry and Garfield counties requested state assistance in the form of aerial application of retardant and water. NEMA added that Gov. Pillen had granted that help, and that additional air support to drop water on the fires from above was also requested.

10/11 NOW has been in contact with the mayor of Fairbury in Jefferson County, who confirmed that state assistance has been offered.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

