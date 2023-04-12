Numerous crews on scene after grass fire spotted near Stapleton

Wildfire near Stapleton, NE.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - Numerous fire crews are on scene after a grass fire was reported south of Stapleton Wednesday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple firefighters responded to a grass fire spotted east of Highway 83.

Traffic near the fire has been reduced to one lane.

Stay with knopnews2.com for updates on this developing story.

