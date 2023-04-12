Numerous crews on scene after grass fire spotted near Stapleton

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - Numerous fire crews are on scene after a grass fire was reported south of Stapleton Wednesday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple firefighters responded to a grass fire spotted east of Highway 83.

Traffic near the fire has been reduced to one lane.

Stay with knopnews2.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.