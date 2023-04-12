Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant” outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Emergency Management estimates 2,600 acres have been burned by a wildfire in Jefferson County
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County

Latest News

U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical...
More emergency declarations as wildfires plague Nebraska
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’
A cold front will be moving through the area Thursday into Friday, bringing it cooler...
Warm and breezy conditions continuing for Wednesday; Changing conditions Thursday into Friday
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden marks Good Friday Agreement