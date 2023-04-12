St Pats/Hershey Track Invite

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The St Pats/Hershey track invite was rescheduled for Tuesday April 11 which included five teams for both boys and girls sides. The teams that participated were Hershey, St Pats, Sutherland, South Loup, and Sandhills Valley.

Here are the team results of todays events.

Girls Varsity

1.St Pats152

2.Hershey112

3.South Loup107

4.Sutherland Public 88

5.Sandhills Valley44

Boys Varsity

1. St Pats 177

2. Hershey 111

3. South Loup 78

4. Sandhills Valley 70

5. Sutherland Public 44

