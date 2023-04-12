Summer Fun Sign Up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first ever Summer Fun for Kids Sign Up event was down at the North Platte Rec Center Tuesday evening, giving parents the opportunity to see what activities are available for the youth in the area. The event included 20 booths of different organizations, giving plenty of options to see what the kids may be interested in doing in the summer.

“Yes, there was a need for this because there are so many cool things happening in North Platte in the summer for kids, but everybody had a market on their own, so we thought let’s all pull together into the same direction, and with the partners of the North Platte public schools foundation, the North Platte telegraph, and the mid-plains community college, we decided to get together and host it here with the corporation of the rec center,” event organizer Jeff Smeltzer stated.

If you missed the event, you can give Smeltzer a call at (308) 535-3687, and he will help coordinate what program might best suit those that are interested.

