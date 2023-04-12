Summer Fun Sign Up

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first ever Summer Fun for Kids Sign Up event was down at the North Platte Rec Center Tuesday evening, giving parents the opportunity to see what activities are available for the youth in the area. The event included 20 booths of different organizations, giving plenty of options to see what the kids may be interested in doing in the summer.

“Yes, there was a need for this because there are so many cool things happening in North Platte in the summer for kids, but everybody had a market on their own, so we thought let’s all pull together into the same direction, and with the partners of the North Platte public schools foundation, the North Platte telegraph, and the mid-plains community college, we decided to get together and host it here with the corporation of the rec center,” event organizer Jeff Smeltzer stated.

If you missed the event, you can give Smeltzer a call at (308) 535-3687, and he will help coordinate what program might best suit those that are interested.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County

Latest News

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Multiple residences evacuated after wildfire spotted in southeast Nebraska
KNOP Forecast Map 4-10-2023
More warmth, sunshine through mid-week
Telecommunications week celebrated in North Platte
Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrated in North Platte
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles...
NPFD responds to fire south of North Platte