Town Hall Lecture Series hosts fraud expert Chuck Whitlock

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series featured scam and fraud expert Chuck Whitlock Wednesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Whitlock has written multiple books on the topic of white collar crime prevention including scams and fraud, and has been featured on national television programs to share his work.

”Often times it is just a single thing to protect yourself,” Whitlock said. “It’s not complicated, it’s knowing what the telltale signs of a scam are.”

Whitlock has been sought out in the past to help train federal, state and local law enforcement, including organizations like the FBI, the Secret Service, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It is estimated that Whitlock’s messages about fraud and scam prevention have been heard nearly a billion times by consumers.

