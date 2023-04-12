Warm and breezy conditions continuing for Wednesday; Changing conditions Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a unusually warm day for Tuesday, this theme will spill into the day Wednesday with rapidly changing conditions during the day Thursday into Friday.

As the area will continue to experience a southerly flow due to an area of high pressure that is situated to our south and east, this will continue to bring into the area warm temperatures for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 80s to even near 90 in some spots with sunny skies. Winds will proceed to be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph. This will ignite more fire concerns for Central and Eastern Greater Nebraska with Red Flag Warnings in effect for these areas until Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Abnormally warm highs during the day Wednesday with dry conditions (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be moving through the area and this will cause highs to drop from the 80s on Thursday, into the 50s on Friday. This cold front will also give the area well-needed precipitation across the area in the form of rain and thunderstorms. Some guidance is even indicating some brief snow chances, but for the most part it will be in the liquid form. During the weekend, ridging will return, bringing it sunny conditions and an increase in temperatures, which will be in the 70s on Sunday from the 50s on Saturday, persisting into the early to mid portions of next week.

A cold front will be moving through the area Thursday into Friday, bringing it cooler temperatures and well-needed rain (Andre Brooks)

