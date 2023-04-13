Bill banning gender-affirming care for minors advances to final round in Nebraska

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth cleared its second round of debate Thursday. Nebraska state senators advanced LB 574 with a 33-16 vote, sending the bill to its last round of debate.

The bill is so contentious that it has led opponents to carry out an effort to filibuster every single bill before the Nebraska Legislature this session.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

