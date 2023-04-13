Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard earlier this week has been identified as 42-year-old Bernadette Lopez of Cheyenne, Wyoming.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released the identify and determined the cause of death of a woman found dead in a locomotive at Bailey Yard.

The preliminary autopsy report revealed 42-year-old Bernadette Lopez of Cheyenne, Wyoming died from hypothermia 7-10 days prior to her body being found.

The locomotive was towed into Bailey Yard from Cheyenne on April 8, which means Lopez likely died in Cheyenne.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says their involvement with the case is closed. The case has now been turned over to the Cheyenne Police Department.

