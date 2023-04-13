Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Stapleton, NE.
Numerous crews on scene after grass fire spotted near Stapleton
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Morning briefing at the Fairbury Rural Fire department, Wednesday morning. Photo by Jefferson...
Three Nebraska fires continue to burn
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte
KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.
Kearney student teacher sexual assault case headed to trial court

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden to expand some migrants’ health care access, officials say
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
Biden to stress shared ties in address to Irish parliament
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules