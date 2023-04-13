Friday’s first pitch vs. Northwestern moved to 3:05 p.m.

(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday’s baseball game between Nebraska and Northwestern has been moved to 3:05 p.m. at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

All three games of this weekend’s series will be broadcast on B1G+, while fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call all the action of this weekend’s games on the Huskers Radio Network. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call.

Single-game tickets for Nebraska baseball games are available on www.huskers.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
Wildfire near Stapleton, NE.
Numerous crews on scene after grass fire spotted near Stapleton
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Morning briefing at the Fairbury Rural Fire department, Wednesday morning. Photo by Jefferson...
Three Nebraska fires continue to burn
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte

Latest News

NSAA votes to keep state basketball tournaments in Lincoln through 2028
Matt Rhule leads Huskers through Spring Practice
Huskers hold spring practice #11
Seventh commissioner for Big Ten Conference
Tony Petitti named seventh commissioner of the Big Ten Conference
Redshirt Freshman Anna Callan
Huskers looking for NCAA title this weekend in Las Vegas