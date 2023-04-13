Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of a man under the influence in Hershey at the Kwik Stop Thursday morning.

At 9:20 a.m. CT, the LCSO received reports of a man attempting to assault employees and patrons of the convenience store, which caused Hershey Public School to go into lockdown due to its close proximity to the Hershey Kwik Stop.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrived on the scene and made contact with 29-year-old Austin Bordeaux, a North Platte resident. Bordeaux was highly intoxicated according to Law Enforcement. Upon learning that Bordeaux had assaulted a store clerk, deputies arrested Bordeaux for charges of third-degree assault, disturbing the peace, and trespassing.

Hershey Public Schools was taken out of lockdown after Bordeaux’s arrest, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

