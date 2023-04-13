Huskers hold spring practice #11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Matt Rhule and the Husker football team practiced again on Thursday morning, finishing the 11th practice of the spring season. Only three practices remain - one on Saturday and two next week before the Spring Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

Rhule has said he would like the Spring Game to be a competitive one with live quarterback play, but he will make that decision based on what’s best for the team.

Defensive Coordinator Tony White, Linebackers Coach Rob Dvoracek, and defensive players were available to the media after Thursday’s practice. See their full interviews in the video player above.

