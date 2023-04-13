North Platte celebrates Nebraska Public Transit Week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Transit is celebrating Nebraska Public Transit Week from April 9 through April 15 with theme days occurring each day of the week.

In 2022, NPPT serviced more than 52,000 passengers and their busses traveled more than 200,000 miles during the year. Despite rising gas prices, NPPT has kept the prices of rides at $2 when scheduled at least a day in advance.

”Well, we are here to serve the people,” North Platte Transit Superintendent Renee White said. “We are not here to make money, it’s just a service to get people from one place to another.”

Across Nebraska public transit helps to provide rides to millions of people each year, traveling nearly 10 million miles throughout the year. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 5.1% of Nebraskans do not have access to a motor vehicle and rely on public transportation to travel.

While urban public transit providers see the majority of ridership, 53 out of 60 providers in Nebraska service rural areas in the state. Rural providers account for nearly 43 percent of all miles traveled by public transit. Many of these rural providers offer demand based service, including North Platte Public Transit, which allows riders to set up transportation to a specific location, similar to ridesharing.

To set up a ride with North Platte Public Transit call the dispatch line at 308-532-1370.

