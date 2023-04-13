North Platte CRA endorses the second phase of the Lakeview Apartments Development

Lakeview apartments second cite in North Platte.
Lakeview apartments second cite in North Platte.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority unanimously endorsed the building of additional apartment units at Victory Village on the west end of North Platte Thursday morning.

DP Development LLC out of Omaha was granted initial approval from the city in 2020 to launch Victory Village on West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. The second phase of the project was anticipated to occur last fall but rising costs prevented the advancement.

In the meantime, phase two of the project has increased from the initial 40 units to 120. “They are utilizing Nebraska Work Force Housing on this project. So there will be some parameters that they’ll have to meet,” Greg Wilke, Chairman of the North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority, said. “So it’ll be affordable, new, clean housing. It’ll have some units large enough for families as well.”

Tax Increment Financing would be utilized for the project and developers say that the use of TIF on the project would help in keeping rent costs low for tenants. At the CRA meeting, the developer said the plan is to begin work on the development around June 1. With approval from the CRA, the item will be discussed later this month with the City of North Platte Planning Commission.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Stapleton, NE.
Numerous crews on scene after grass fire spotted near Stapleton
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Morning briefing at the Fairbury Rural Fire department, Wednesday morning. Photo by Jefferson...
Three Nebraska fires continue to burn
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte
KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.
Kearney student teacher sexual assault case headed to trial court

Latest News

NSAA votes to keep state basketball tournaments in Lincoln through 2028
School Lockdown
Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
Angela Hipp with Community Connections
Mentor Nebraska and Community Connections join forces in North Platte