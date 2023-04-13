North Platte CRA endorses the second phase of the Lakeview Apartments Development

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority unanimously endorsed the building of additional apartment units at Victory Village on the west end of North Platte Thursday morning.

DP Development LLC out of Omaha was granted initial approval from the city in 2020 to launch Victory Village on West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. The second phase of the project was anticipated to occur last fall but rising costs prevented the advancement.

In the meantime, phase two of the project has increased from the initial 40 units to 120. “They are utilizing Nebraska Work Force Housing on this project. So there will be some parameters that they’ll have to meet,” Greg Wilke, Chairman of the North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority, said. “So it’ll be affordable, new, clean housing. It’ll have some units large enough for families as well.”

Tax Increment Financing would be utilized for the project and developers say that the use of TIF on the project would help in keeping rent costs low for tenants. At the CRA meeting, the developer said the plan is to begin work on the development around June 1. With approval from the CRA, the item will be discussed later this month with the City of North Platte Planning Commission.

