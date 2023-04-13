A Spring Weather Gumbo Thursday; Cooler and wetter Friday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a warm, breezy and dry Wednesday, on the menu for Thursday will feature: Winds, Clouds, Fire Conditions, Rain, Thunderstorms and Severe Storms possibly. These wet with cooler conditions will continue into the day Friday into Saturday.

With a continued southerly flow coming from a ridge of high pressure to our east, this will proceed to bring in warm and breezy conditions, with highs in the 80s and winds around 10 to 20 mph. With a cold front located to our west, this will promote cloud development across the area, which will start moving through the area overnight Thursday. With breezy winds, drought conditions that we have seen, and the humidity levels low enough to cause for the concern for fire concerns for Thursday with Red Flag Warnings in effect for the viewing area Thursday. Persons are advised to follow fire protocols throughout the day which includes no burning outdoors, dispose of flammable objects properly, and call 911 in the event of an emergency. Overnight Thursday, with the cold front getting closer and lift in the atmosphere, this will allow for the area to see some shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side across Greater Nebraska, in the form of spotty damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s to 50s with the passage of the front.

Fire concerns continue during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Once we enter the day Friday into Saturday, the cold front is continuing to move slowly out of the area, and with the next area of high pressure building in, this will give more chances of rain across the area with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Some guidance is indicating some snow across the Panhandle, but primarily this precipitation will be the liquid form, but will continue to keep everyone up to date if there are any changes. A warmup will pursue during the day Sunday into Tuesday with mainly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the 70s and 80s.

Wet and cooler conditions will be in the theme Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.