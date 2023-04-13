St. Paul man charged in deadly Hall County crash

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on...
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on April 6.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A St. Paul man is facing felony charges following a deadly crash in rural Hall County last week.

An arrest warrant was issued for 62-year-old Gary Williams on Wednesday. He was located by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Hall County Jail, where he was booked on multiple charges.

Those include motor vehicle homicide due to DUI with a prior DUI conviction; three counts of operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury; DUI .15+ or refusal; and violate stop sign or yield sign. Those last two are misdemeanors or infractions.

The arrest stems from a fatality crash on April 6 at 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 281 and White Cloud Road. This crash was investigated by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

It was determined a 2007 Ford Explorer, driven by Gary Williams, was traveling eastbound on White Cloud Road, where it failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection, and was struck by a 2005 Chevy Impala traveling north on Highway 281.

The Chevy Impala was driven by Michelle Findley. Darren Findley, the front seat passenger of the Impala, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Michelle Findley, along with backseat passengers, Wesley Smith and Maeda Findley, sustained serious injuries and were transported to CHI Health St. Francis.

According to court documents, injuries for Michelle, Wesley and Maeda included broken pelvis, broken hip, internal bleeding, lacerations, broken femur, dislocated elbow and broken shoulder.

An infant passenger was unharmed.

Williams was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and a DUI investigation was conducted at the scene. Williams was later transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.

