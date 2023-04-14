Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Ayers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte Senior Brooklyn Ayers is a star on the field and the court for the Bulldogs, but Ayers has faced her share of adversity and tough times through her four years of high school.

Ayers played basketball during her freshman year before seeing soccer season cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. As a Sophomore Ayers developed as a player on the court in volleyball and basketball and was a starter on the field with the soccer team in her first season she could play.

Before her Junior year started, Ayers suffered an injury to her knee which sidelined her for part of volleyball season, another injury to the same knee put her out of basketball season, and forced her to miss part of soccer season as well.

As a senior Ayers was forced to miss volleyball season again due to another injury, this time her shoulder, but despite the injuries Brooklyn has fought hard and is now a senior star for the North Platte soccer team.

”They have definitely been hard to overcome, especially with my senior volleyball season being out a lot of it,” said Ayers before Thursday’s soccer game versus Gering, “I’ve just realized that it doesn’t even matter about the sport, so I would say that I have been able to overcome it by having my friends and my family stick by my side and support me throughout everything.”

Off the field Ayers has been a star as well, and hopes to keep that going after high school as she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha this fall, where she study Pre-Med.

