Dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month found alive and well 150 miles away

A dog lost on the Bering Sea ice for a month has been found alive and well. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 1-year-old dog is back home after taking a trek across 150 miles of Bering Sea ice.

Mandy Iworrigan told KTUU that her 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Nanuq, which means polar bear in Siberian Yupik, wandered off from her while they were on a walk with another family dog, Starlight, last month.

The family said Starlight turned up a few weeks later but Nanuq was nowhere to be found.

About a month after Nanuq’s disappearance people in Wales, 150 miles away from where Nanuq was last seen, began sharing pictures online of what they described as a lost dog.

Iworrigan said she contacted the group and Nanuq was reportedly found in good health, despite the adventurous journey and an injured paw.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd ended up catching a ride on a plane and was flown back home.

“We are blessed to have him back in our life,” Iworrigan said.

Nanuq’s family said they are sure he would have one unique story to share if he could.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
Wildfire near Stapleton, NE.
Numerous crews on scene after grass fire spotted near Stapleton
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Morning briefing at the Fairbury Rural Fire department, Wednesday morning. Photo by Jefferson...
Three Nebraska fires continue to burn
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire four miles...
Grass fire south of North Platte

Latest News

Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports
A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical...
Gov. Pillen declares state of emergency, issues open fire ban in Nebraska following wildfires
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Report: Justice Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal