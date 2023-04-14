Driver killed after crashing into tree at Lake Maloney

A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte man was killed when a vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree at Lake Maloney.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his car as he was navigating a turn at Lakeview Drive near the lake outlet campground and hit a tree.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The North Platte Fire Department also responded to the scene.

