Gov. Pillen declares state of emergency, issues open fire ban in Nebraska following wildfires

A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical Park.
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen declared a state of emergency across Nebraska Thursday afternoon, as multiple volunteer fire departments and other agencies continue to battle various wildfires.

In a Twitter post, Pillen said the declaration will allow the state to coordinate and activate the necessary resources to effectively combat the wildfires.

Gov. Pillen also said in another Twitter post that he issued an executive order banning all open burns in Nebraska until April 16.

To see the status of current wildfires in Nebraska, click here.

