Hershey Golf Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey boys golf hosted their invite earlier today, where eight teams came out to compete for bragging rights. It was a picture-perfect day at the River’s Edge Golf Course. Here are some of the results.

The top five individuals were

5. Rance Hofsetter, North Platte Blue

4. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland

3. Keilan Thompson, North Platte Blue

2. Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley

1. Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County

Team Results

8. Valentine

7. St. Patrick’s

6. North Platte Gold

5. Sutherland

4. Perkins County

3. Hershey Blue

2. Sandhills Valley

1. North Platte Blue

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.