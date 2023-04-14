Huskers clinch spot in NCAA Finals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA Finals after finishing second with a team score of 410.124 during Session I of the qualifying round on Friday afternoon. In addition to the Huskers, Stanford and Illinois from Session I will compete in the finals tomorrow evening, alongside the top three teams from Session II.

The Big Red was highlighted by senior Donte McKinney who finished with the top score of vault (14.80). McKinney also finished second on high bar (14.133), just .033 under the event’s winning high score.

Floor

The Huskers began the competition with a team score of 69.632 on floor for the first rotation of the meet. Nathan York started NU off strong with a solid 14.133, and finishing in seventh. Luke James followed with a 13.766, while Chris Hiser notched a 13.733. Moritz Mueller maintained momentum putting up a 13.80. Taylor Christopulos capped off the event with a strong 14.20 for NU, landing in fifth on the event.

Pommel Horse

Nebraska earned a team score of 63.932 as a team on pommel horse. Led by Christopulos in fourth, collecting a season-best score of 13.70. Travis Wong followed with a 13.066. York scored a 12.233, and Toby Liang notched a 12.80. Cooper Giles scored a 12.133 to conclude the event.

Rings

The Cornhuskers sustained their energy in the third rotation as they transitioned to rings where they earned a 68.366 as a team. Yanni Chronopoulos opened the rotation notching a 13.333 for the Big Red. Mueller posted a 13.40 for NU, just one-tenth below his personal best. Hiser earned a 13.70 and Asher Cohen landed in eighth with a solid 13.80. Liam Doherty-Herwitz earned fifth overall after anchoring on rings with an impressive 14.133.

Vault

Nebraska fired into vault where they notched a team score of 71.466. Led by McKinney who earned the highest score of the meet (14.80), tying his career-best record for the fourth time. Followed with the stick by Zac Tiderman, tallying a 14.433. James Friedman posted a 14.00 for the Big Red, while teammate James notched a 13.833. Christopulos rounded off the rotation with a 14.40 for NU.

Parallel Bars

The Huskers combined for a season-high team score of 68.864 on parallel bars. Chronopoulos made way for the squad, notching a season-best 13.733. Cohen capitalized on the energy after notching a 14.166, a career-best, while Doherty-Herwitz also posted a career-best (14.166), both tying for seventh overall. Friedman registered a 13.333 for Nebraska. Christopulos anchored the event after collecting a score of 13.466.

High Bar

NU wrapped up the meet on high bar where they continued to rally after collecting a 67.864 team score. Led by McKinney, the senior took second overall in the event with a solid 14.133. Chronopoulos registered a 13.233 to lead the lineup, while Liang notched a 13.366 respectively. Tiderman finished sixth after collecting a 13.666 for NU. Christopulos anchored the final event with a score of 13.466.

Up Next

The Huskers are set to compete in the NCAA Finals Saturday, April 15, at 6:00 p.m. (CT) at Rec Hall. The meet will be streamed on https://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule. The Huskers will face No. 1 Stanford, No. 4 Illinois and the top three teams from Session II.

