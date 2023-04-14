Lexington man gets prison in connection with Kearney shooting death

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington man will spend time in prison for his part in a January 2022 Kearney murder case.

Court records show a judge sentenced 30-year-old Joseph Garcia to four to eight years in prison for a conviction of accessory to a felony. Garcia pleaded no contest to the charge last month. Prosecutors dropped a related felony robbery charge.

Garcia is one of five people who have been charged or sentenced in connection with the January 2022 murder of 31-year-old Jared M. Shinpaugh of Lexington.

Garcia also faces federal charges in U.S. District Court. He is accused of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Those charges are pending.

So far no-one’s been arrested for Shinpaugh’s murder. Police are still attempting to locate 24-year-old Romeo Chambers after a felony arrest warrant was issued in March 2022 for multiple charges including second-degree murder.

