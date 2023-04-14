Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on...
St. Paul man charged in deadly Hall County crash
School Lockdown
Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop
Morning briefing at the Fairbury Rural Fire department, Wednesday morning. Photo by Jefferson...
Three Nebraska fires continue to burn

Latest News

Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis signs it
Officials in Llano County, Texas, considered closing the library system rather than stocking...
Texas county keeps libraries open amid book ban furor
Llano, Texas resident, Emily Decker, right, and Llano County resident Michael McDavid, left,...
Texas county considered closing its libraries rather than keeping challenged books
President Joe Biden talks about Ireland's legacy in Thursday's remarks.
Biden delivers remarks at Ireland's parliament
A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
Driver killed after crashing into tree at Lake Maloney