Nebraska agricultural land values rise 14%

Average Value Per Acre of Nebraska Agricultural Land as of Feb. 1, 2023.
Average Value Per Acre of Nebraska Agricultural Land as of Feb. 1, 2023.(University of Nebraska Lincoln)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The market value of agricultural land in Nebraska has increased by 14% since 2022, rising to an average of $3,835 per acre. This marks the second-largest increase in the market value of agricultural land in Nebraska since 2014 and the highest non-inflation adjusted state-wide land value in the 45-year history of the survey by the University of Nebraska Lincoln, according to the 2023 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey.

Results are divided by land class and summarized by eight agricultural statistic districts of Nebraska.

“Depending on where you are at in Nebraska the rate of change can vary,” said Jim Jansen an Agricultural Economist with UNL. “The eastern three districts, northeast, east, and, southeast tend to have a fairly similar pattern. The western two-thirds of Nebraska has an annual rate of change that can vary a little bit.”

Jansen adds that in the North Platte region, the market value of land is up as well.

“In the southwest district, the overall market value of land encompassing all the different types of land; the irrigated, the dry land, the grazing land, and everything together the market value of land is at about $2,025 an acre,” Jensen said.

The 12% increase Jansen mentioned includes the Nebraska Sandhills, at about $1,450 per acre, along with a 12% increase in the Lincoln County region at over $2,000 per acre.

Additional information on the report can be found here

