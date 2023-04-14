North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte couple were arrested Friday morning at the Buffalo Bill Campground.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle parked unlawfully at the Buffalo Bill Campground, north of North Platte, shortly after 10 a.m.

According to a Social Media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy met with 43-year-old Justin Chilcott and 36-year-old Heather LaManna. Law Enforcement noticed Chilcott attempting to hide something under the vehicle and he appeared to be under the influence.

A Sheriff K-9 Unit arrived, K-9 Kailah sniffed the vehicle and indicated drugs were in it. A search revealed about a .5 gram of suspected Methamphetamine and a syringe that was completely full of presumed Methamphetamine.

LaManna and Chilcott were both arrested and placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center for Possession of Methamphetamine, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

