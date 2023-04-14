North Platte man killed in crash at Lake Maloney identified

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte man killed in Thursday’s crash at Lake Maloney has been identified as 26-year-old Jeffery Howell.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Howell was traveling westbound on North Lake Road when he lost control of his car as he was navigating a turn near the lake outlet campground, overcorrected, and struck a tree. Howell was ejected from his vehicle.

Howell was the only occupant in the vehicle. The LCSO said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were not in use.

