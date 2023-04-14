Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:18

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number 18 to Tara Foster, who is the 4th grade teacher at Lake Elementary. Foster wants the fund for her Fun Learning Project, where she wants to obtain game-like technology in order to make learning and reviewing class materials more fun and engaging.

“It was a huge impact. of that excitement piece into the learning, I saw that they really were very excited about it. I wanted to review the concepts. The last time we played, I actually didn’t connect with the connect four game, and they were able to move their places and they could block other people, so I really think that learning is so much more impactful when they put it in like a game or review that kind of way, and I know that we have a lot of websites that we can use, but I think it is good to bring out the hands-on piece of where they can actually touch things, they could move, and they could work in teams and not just by themselves on a computer,” Foster said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their names here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

