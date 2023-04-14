Students dress up as famous figures for school project

McDaid Elementary played host to a number of celebrities Friday to cap off a near four week school assignment.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - McDaid Elementary played host to a number of celebrities Friday to cap off a near four week homework assignment.

Fifth and sixth grade students dressed as and acted as famous and influential people in history as part of their History Alive project.

Students dressed as Cleopatra, Princess Diana, Pope John Paul II, and even Jesus just to name a few.

Parents were also invited to see their student reenact and bring these historical figures to life.

“They learned not just to Google something, but learned other research skills, how to pull important information, summarize and compose something, how to concisely break it down to a certain amount of time and them some acting ability, if you’re going to be presenting you need to have some acting skills,” Social Studies Teacher Raegan Skillstad said.

This is Skillstad’s last major project. She will be retiring in May after 31 years with the school district and hopes the project will continue for many years to come.

