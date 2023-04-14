Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - A truck carrying what’s believed to be a captured Russian tank was left stranded for two days at a truck stop in Roanoke, Louisiana.

The tank is reportedly a T-90A Russian tank captured by Ukrainian forces.

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)

A representative of Peto’s Travel Center and Casino said the tank was being hauled by an 18-wheeler when it arrived in Roanoke on Tuesday night. But because of an issue with the big rig’s transmission, the tank and rig were stuck until Thursday.

Because the tank was drawing attention, with several customers taking photos, it was eventually covered with black tarp, the representative said. The truck and cargo eventually rolled out around 8:40 p.m. Thursday

Photos of the tank provided to KPLC show it is still equipped with its turret and has been heavily used. It has sustained some damage to the front and back. It also has hand paintings of what appear to be the Ukrainian cross, as well as several numbers.

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)

Military publication The War Zone is reporting two open-source intelligence groups tracking military equipment used in Ukraine both say the tank was likely abandoned by Russia’s 27th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022. The groups said the yellow 9s painted on the tanks likely mean it was captured by Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

KPLC also reached out to both intelligence groups, with Warspotting.net confirming the same information.

Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and why it was traveling through Louisiana remain unknown.

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak
A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
Driver killed after crashing into tree at Lake Maloney
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on...
St. Paul man charged in deadly Hall County crash
School Lockdown
Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop

Latest News

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting
Lakeview apartments second cite in North Platte.
North Platte CRA endorses the second phase of the Lakeview Apartments Development
North Platte CRA endorses the second phase of the Lakeview Apartments Development
North Platte CRA endorses the second phase of the Lakeview Apartments Development
Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop
Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop
McDaid Elementary played host to a number of celebrities Friday to cap off a near four week...
Students dress up as famous figures for school project