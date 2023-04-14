Wet with cool and breezy conditions Friday into Saturday; Improving temperatures and skies Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a weather buffet coming through Thursday, conditions will be on the more wet, cloudy and cool side Friday into Saturday, with much better skies and temperatures by Sunday.

With a high pressure system to our north and west and cold front to our east, this will provide an aide in order to see clouds and precipitation chances, in the form of rain and snow during the day Friday and Saturday. Highs during this time will be in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s with breezy conditions with wind speeds around 15 to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts will be between .25 to .5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, and snowfall under a .5 of an inch.

Well-needed precipitation coming into the area Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Going into the day on Sunday into Tuesday, our high pressure will start to take over and this will clear the skies out and increase the temperatures back into the 60s to the 80s with calmer winds and less fire concerns. Another system will be moving through the area Wednesday into Thursday with more rain chances and cooler temperatures, which will be in the 50s to 60s.

Better conditions during the day Sunday after wet conditions Saturday (Andre Brooks)

