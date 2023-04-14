Wet with cool and breezy conditions Friday into Saturday; Improving temperatures and skies Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a weather buffet coming through Thursday, conditions will be on the more wet, cloudy and cool side Friday into Saturday, with much better skies and temperatures by Sunday.

With a high pressure system to our north and west and cold front to our east, this will provide an aide in order to see clouds and precipitation chances, in the form of rain and snow during the day Friday and Saturday. Highs during this time will be in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s with breezy conditions with wind speeds around 15 to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts will be between .25 to .5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, and snowfall under a .5 of an inch.

Well-needed precipitation coming into the area Friday into Saturday
Well-needed precipitation coming into the area Friday into Saturday(Andre Brooks)

Going into the day on Sunday into Tuesday, our high pressure will start to take over and this will clear the skies out and increase the temperatures back into the 60s to the 80s with calmer winds and less fire concerns. Another system will be moving through the area Wednesday into Thursday with more rain chances and cooler temperatures, which will be in the 50s to 60s.

Better conditions during the day Sunday after wet conditions Saturday
Better conditions during the day Sunday after wet conditions Saturday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on...
St. Paul man charged in deadly Hall County crash
School Lockdown
Hershey Public Schools placed on temporary lockdown after incident at Hershey Kwik Stop
Morning briefing at the Fairbury Rural Fire department, Wednesday morning. Photo by Jefferson...
Three Nebraska fires continue to burn

Latest News

Weather Lesson 4-14-2023
Weather Lesson 4-14-2023
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-10-2023
Hot air exits, rain brings a cooldown later this week
Wet and cooler conditions will be in the theme Friday into Saturday
A Spring Weather Gumbo Thursday; Cooler and wetter Friday into Saturday
Weather Quiz 4-13-2023
Weather Quiz 4-13-2023