Battle of The Heroes Hosts Cornhole Tournament and Cook Off

Teams are competing in the first annual Battle of the Heroes Cornhole Tournament
Teams are competing in the first annual Battle of the Heroes Cornhole Tournament(Tristen Winder)
By Andre Brooks and Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Battle of Heroes hosted their first annual Cornhole Tournament and Cook Off at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Saturday.

During this event, teens and adults were able to sign up into teams. In total, there were five teenage teams and 19 adult teams. There were firefighters, law enforcement and nurses at this event, and they raised money while enjoying the event. The money that was raised was for the Special Olympics Torch Run, which have an account under Nebraska at Western Nebraska Bank.

According to event organizer Lisa Citta, she would like for this event to further, by the doubling to tripling the amount of teams that participate in the festivities.

“In the future, we’d like to grow this to probably 40 teams for adults, and 10 to 20 teams for kids,” Citta said.

There is still time for to donate for the Special Olympics Torch Run. If anyone want to donate, visit their website. The Special Olympics Torch Run is held May 10.

