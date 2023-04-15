Cooling and clearing conditions Saturday Night; Becoming sunny and warmer over the next few days

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a windy and cloudy Saturday, conditions will improve overnight with cooler temperatures, with a warmup coming across the region over the next few days.

As high pressure takes control across the area, the conditions overnight Saturday will be improving across the region with a northerly flow causing for cooler temperatures during the nighttime hours. Low values tonight will drop into the 20s and some 30s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Once we get into the Sunday through Tuesday, as our high pressure system moves towards the east, this will allow for the region to warm up and remain on the pleasant side. Highs during the day Sunday will be in the 60s with mainly sunny skies and calm winds during the day. Temperatures will then increase into the 70s and 80s Monday into Tuesday with ample sunshine remaining across the viewing area.

Much better skies and temperatures over the next few days
Much better skies and temperatures over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Wednesday into Friday of next week, a slow-moving disturbance will be moving through the forecast zone and this will bring the area some more well-needed precipitation and cooler conditions will ensue the region with highs in the 40s and 50s once again.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
Driver killed after crashing into tree at Lake Maloney
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak
John Chilcott was arrested at the Buffalo Bill Campground near North Platte
North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground
26-year-old Jeffery Howell was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed his car into a tree.
North Platte man killed in crash at Lake Maloney identified

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 4-12-2023
Cool start to the weekend, then warming with more moisture chances
Well-needed precipitation coming into the area Friday into Saturday
Wet with cool and breezy conditions Friday into Saturday; Improving temperatures and skies Sunday
Weather Lesson 4-14-2023
Weather Lesson 4-14-2023
Wet and cooler conditions will be in the theme Friday into Saturday
A Spring Weather Gumbo Thursday; Cooler and wetter Friday into Saturday