Cooling and clearing conditions Saturday Night; Becoming sunny and warmer over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a windy and cloudy Saturday, conditions will improve overnight with cooler temperatures, with a warmup coming across the region over the next few days.

As high pressure takes control across the area, the conditions overnight Saturday will be improving across the region with a northerly flow causing for cooler temperatures during the nighttime hours. Low values tonight will drop into the 20s and some 30s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Once we get into the Sunday through Tuesday, as our high pressure system moves towards the east, this will allow for the region to warm up and remain on the pleasant side. Highs during the day Sunday will be in the 60s with mainly sunny skies and calm winds during the day. Temperatures will then increase into the 70s and 80s Monday into Tuesday with ample sunshine remaining across the viewing area.

Much better skies and temperatures over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Wednesday into Friday of next week, a slow-moving disturbance will be moving through the forecast zone and this will bring the area some more well-needed precipitation and cooler conditions will ensue the region with highs in the 40s and 50s once again.

