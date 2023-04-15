Huskers open doubleheader with 8-6 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (29-13, 9-4 Big Ten) claimed game one of a doubleheader, 8-6, against Indiana (31-13, 9-3 Big Ten).

Brooke Andrews and Abbie Squier led the Big Red offense, both finishing 2-for-3 with three RBI. Katelyn Caneda and Billie Andrews also added two hits to help the Huskers to 11 hits on the day.

Sarah Harness moved to 10-4 on the season, earning the win in the circle for the Huskers. Harness pitched 4.0 innings, giving up six hits and five runs while striking out five. Courtney Wallace earned her third save of the season, pitching the final 3.0 innings, holding the Hoosiers to one hit and one run.

Macy Montgomery (5-4) recorded the loss for Indiana. Montgomery pitched the complete game, giving up 11 hits and eight runs (run earned),

The Huskers got out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Billie Andrews led off with a single, advancing to second on a ground out from Caneda. Gray singled to put runners at first and second. Felder followed with a ground out, scoring Andrews. Brooke Andrews added the third single of the inning, scoring Gray. Squier hit a two-run homer to give the Big Red a four-run advantage.

The Hoosiers responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. A lead off walk gave Indiana its first baserunner. Teryn Kern followed with a two-run home run to cut into the NU lead. The Huskers went into the second inning ahead, 4-2.

Indiana added three runs to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Two singles and a double steal put runners at second and third. Kern hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one. Taylor Minnick followed with a two-run homer, giving the Hoosiers the 5-4 lead.

Nebraska regained the lead in the fifth inning with four runs. With one out, Billie Andrews and Caneda singled, putting runners at first and second. Gray reached on an IU fielding error, scoring Andrews. With two outs, Brooke Andrews doubled, scoring two. Squier added a one-run single as the Huskers went ahead, 8-5.

Brianna Copeland smashed Indiana’s third homer of the game with a solo shot to cut Nebraska’s lead to two, as NU went into the seventh inning up 8-6.

Indiana looked to rally in the seventh as the first batter was walked to give IU a baserunner. But with one out, a double play secured the 8-6 victory for the Huskers.

The Huskers return to action at approximately 3:40 p.m. (CT) for game three of the series against Indiana in Bloomington. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. The game will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

