Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for most in an hour.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) - An Australian man has pushed his way into record history.

Lucas Helmke set a new world record after completing more than 3,206 pushups in just one hour.

When compiling the numbers, that comes out to about 53 every minute or almost one a second.

The 33-year-old pulled off the feat at his gym last November, but Helmke says he was recently informed that the record had been approved.

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to build up the physical strength.

He says he wanted to inspire his 1-year-old son by showing him that nothing is impossible.

The previous pushup record was set last April by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who completed 3,182 pushups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
Driver killed after crashing into tree at Lake Maloney
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak
John Chilcott was arrested at the Buffalo Bill Campground near North Platte
North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground
26-year-old Jeffery Howell was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed his car into a tree.
North Platte man killed in crash at Lake Maloney identified

Latest News

The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Teams are competing in the first annual Battle of the Heroes Cornhole Tournament
Battle of The Heroes Hosts Cornhole Tournament and Cook Off
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine