Nebraska-Indiana series schedule adjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The softball series between Nebraska and Indiana has been adjusted to now include a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15, due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday, April 16.

The Huskers will face the Hoosiers in game one of the doubleheader Saturday, at 1 p.m. in Bloomington, with the second game following at approximately 4 p.m. or 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. Both games will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

