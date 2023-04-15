Sutherland hosts track invite

Mae Siegel starts her run up during the triple jump event at the Sutherland Invite
Mae Siegel starts her run up during the triple jump event at the Sutherland Invite(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted area schools for a track invitational on Friday amid cool and windy weather conditions.

Results for the team competition from Friday:

Boys Results:

1.Chase County 136

2.St Patrick 72

3.Perkins County 64.33

4.Hershey 54

5.Sandhills Valley 32

Girls Results:

1.Chase County 188

2.St Pat’s 66

3.Wallace 61

4.Hershey 45

5.Paxton 35

Full results and event results can be found here.

