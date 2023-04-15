Sutherland hosts track invite
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted area schools for a track invitational on Friday amid cool and windy weather conditions.
Results for the team competition from Friday:
Boys Results:
1.Chase County 136
2.St Patrick 72
3.Perkins County 64.33
4.Hershey 54
5.Sandhills Valley 32
Girls Results:
1.Chase County 188
2.St Pat’s 66
3.Wallace 61
4.Hershey 45
5.Paxton 35
Full results and event results can be found here.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.