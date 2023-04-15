Sutherland hosts track invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted area schools for a track invitational on Friday amid cool and windy weather conditions.

Results for the team competition from Friday:

Boys Results:

1.Chase County 136

2.St Patrick 72

3.Perkins County 64.33

4.Hershey 54

5.Sandhills Valley 32

Girls Results:

1.Chase County 188

2.St Pat’s 66

3.Wallace 61

4.Hershey 45

5.Paxton 35

