Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association hosts 29th Annual Train Show

One of the presentations at the 29th Annual Train Show hosted by Nebraska West-Central Division...
One of the presentations at the 29th Annual Train Show hosted by Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association(Tristen Winder)
By Andre Brooks and Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association hosted its 29th Annual Train Show at the D&N Event Center.

Part one of the train show occurred between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and it featured many sorts of locomotives from different states, brands, and sizes. The event welcomes all patrons of all ages to come and enjoy the presentations. This year is a little smaller than other years.

“This weekend there is; Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, down east, Omaha, and Grand Island. So, it’s a little smaller this year, we’ve had them from as far away as Utah. We’ve done this for quite a while now and we’ve got some regulars and every so often we get a different person or a different vendor,” Train Show Organizer Gene Tacey said.

The Train Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are 5 dollars for adults, 1 dollar for kids over the age of five, and free for kids under the age of five when accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Platte man died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Lake Maloney.
Driver killed after crashing into tree at Lake Maloney
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak
John Chilcott was arrested at the Buffalo Bill Campground near North Platte
North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground
26-year-old Jeffery Howell was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed his car into a tree.
North Platte man killed in crash at Lake Maloney identified

Latest News

Teams are competing in the first annual Battle of the Heroes Cornhole Tournament
Battle of The Heroes Hosts Cornhole Tournament and Cook Off
Much better skies and temperatures over the next few days
Cooling and clearing conditions Saturday Night; Becoming sunny and warmer over the next few days
Nebraska receives $50M for replacing Spencer Dam destroyed in 2019 flood
Family of man who was washed away in collapse of Spencer Dam loses court appeal
John Chilcott was arrested at the Buffalo Bill Campground near North Platte
North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground