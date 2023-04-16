Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association hosts 29th Annual Train Show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association hosted its 29th Annual Train Show at the D&N Event Center.

Part one of the train show occurred between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and it featured many sorts of locomotives from different states, brands, and sizes. The event welcomes all patrons of all ages to come and enjoy the presentations. This year is a little smaller than other years.

“This weekend there is; Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, down east, Omaha, and Grand Island. So, it’s a little smaller this year, we’ve had them from as far away as Utah. We’ve done this for quite a while now and we’ve got some regulars and every so often we get a different person or a different vendor,” Train Show Organizer Gene Tacey said.

The Train Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are 5 dollars for adults, 1 dollar for kids over the age of five, and free for kids under the age of five when accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.