SkillsUSA team from North Platte Catholic Schools brings home hardware from state conference

By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The SkillsUSA team from North Platte Catholic Schools is bringing hardware back to Lincoln County after the SkillsUSA Nebraska State Conference.

According to a social media post from North Platte Catholic Schools, the NPSP Chapter Business Team took gold. The Irish Video Broadcasting team took gold as well as the Irish Audio/Radio team took bronze.



