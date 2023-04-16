SkillsUSA team from North Platte Catholic Schools brings home hardware from state conference

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The SkillsUSA team from North Platte Catholic Schools is bringing hardware back to Lincoln County after the SkillsUSA Nebraska State Conference.

According to a social media post from North Platte Catholic Schools, the NPSP Chapter Business Team took gold. The Irish Video Broadcasting team took gold as well as the Irish Audio/Radio team took bronze.

