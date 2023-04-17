Concerns raised on O’Fallons Road Bridge project near Sutherland

O'Fallons Road near Sutherland, NE
O'Fallons Road near Sutherland, NE(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around a dozen Lincoln County residents expressed concerns at Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioner meeting in regard to the O’Fallons Bridge Project that is occurring east of Sutherland. The project is North of Highway-30 near Mid-West Renewable Energy.

Among the concerns expressed by farmers, ranchers, and other concerned citizens was erosion. “The old bridge has been removed and it was in ill repair. And, there are new culverts that have been engineered to put in that place for the irrigation water. Well, it appears as though there may have been errors in the engineering of those culverts,” Chairman of the Lincoln County Commissioners Jerry Woodruff said.

Chairman Woodruff added that the construction on the bridge had halted until engineers were on sight and expressed hope that they would arrive sometime Monday. “Folks from the Irrigation District brought the concerns to our attention and County Road Superintendent Jason Schultz acted quickly as far as halting all construction and getting in touch with the engineering firm so that we can get some remedy to this potential issue,” Woodruff said.

The O’Fallons bridge concerns were brought to the Commissioners’ attention at the conclusion of the meeting. Otherwise, the agenda was relatively light for this week’s meeting with a few liquors permits on the agenda along with zoning items that had to be removed due to an internal error. The meeting was live-streamed on the County’s Website.

